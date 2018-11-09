Music Producer Harvey Mason Jr. Boards Netflix Holiday Musical 'Jingle Jangle' (Exclusive)

'Jingle Jangle' will re-team Mason Jr. with producers Mike Jackson and John Legend after their work on 'Jesus Christ Superstar.'

Harvey Mason Jr., the veteran music producer who has worked with everyone from Aretha Franklin to Justin Bieber, has boarded Netflix's holiday musical Jingle Jangle as the executive music producer.

Forest Whitaker is set to star in the family feature that centers on an embattled toymaker, his precocious granddaughter, and a magical invention that, if they can get it to work in time for the holidays, could change their lives forever. David E. Talbert is directing from his own script.

Jingle Jangle will re-team Mason Jr. with producers Mike Jackson and John Legend following their work on Emmy winning Jesus Christ Superstar. Talbert, Lyn Sisson-Talbert, David McIlvain are also producing, with Ty Stiklorius exec producing.

“I’m so excited to be involved in this amazing project," said Mason Jr. "As the executive music producer, I know I’m part of an incredible all star team and I’m thrilled to be working with some of the best of the best in director David Talbert, producers John Legend and Mike Jackson, and Netflix. I’m really looking forward to making special music for this uniquely special film."

Mason Jr.'s other film credits include Straight Outta Compton, Pitch Perfect 2, the James Brown biopic Get On Up and, most recently, the Cynthia Erivo-starring Bad Times at The El Royale.

Netflix is planning a 2020 release for Jingle Jangle.