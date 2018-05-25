Harvey Weinstein Accusers Asia Argento, Rose McGowan React to Disgraced Mogul's Arrest

Argento and McGowan shared their thoughts about the disgraced film producer surrendering to police in New York on Friday morning.

Early Friday morning, Asia Argento — the Italian actress who accused Harvey Weinstein of rape and spoke out against him in a searing speech at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival — took to Twitter to comment on the fallen mogul surrendering to police in New York.

"Today Harvey Weinstein will take his first step on his inevitable descent to hell," she wrote. "We, the women, finally have real hope for justice."

Thursday evening, Rose McGowan, who has also accused Weinstein of rape, posted about his arrest on Instagram.

"I, and so many of Harvey Weinstein’s survivors, had given up hope that our rapist would be held accountable by law. Twenty years ago, I swore that I would right this wrong. Today we are one step closer to justice. We were young women who were assaulted by Weinstein and later terrorized by his vast network of complicity," she wrote. "I stand with my fellow survivors. May his arrest give hope to all victims and survivors everywhere that are telling their truths."

In a video interview with the Associated Press posted on Friday morning, McGowan revealed that she is looking forward to attending any of Weinstein's upcoming trials. "If I'm allowed to, I will attend," she said. "And hopefully that will actually heal a lot of the kind of trauma I get whenever I see his face or whenever I hear his name or whenever I have to read or hear that he says it was consensual."

McGowan continued: "And I'll get to sit there and I'll get to look at him. And I'll get to be an eye and so many other victims will get to look him square in the eye and just by being there, represent the fact that we did not want this. We did not ask for this. We were just people."

LOOK HIM SQUARELY IN THE EYE: #RoseMcGowan says she hopes to attend any upcoming trial for #HarveyWeinstein, as he turns himself in to police. pic.twitter.com/wdvtndpVWR — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) May 25, 2018

Argento and McGowan are two of the more than 80 women who came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein. Ashley Judd, Mira Sorvino, Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow are also among the high-profile actresses who have come forward with stories about Weinstein's pattern of alleged abuse.

At around 7:30 a.m. ET on Friday, Weinstein turned himself into the New York Police Department at the first precinct in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood, just blocks away from the office of his longtime Weinstein Co. offices. Weinstein was arrested shortly thereafter, the NYPD confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter and is expected to be charged and arraigned later today.

He is expected to be charged with the rape of an unidentified woman and a criminal sex act, an official told the Associated Press.

The latter involves Lucia Evans, who previously told investigators that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2004. The alleged incident took place at the former Miramax offices in Tribeca. In a New Yorker report with Ronan Farrow on Friday, Evans confirmed she was pressing charges against the disgraced mogul.

Not long after his surrender, Argento tweeted a video of Weinstein's perp walk and asked, "What took you so long Harvey?"

Kathy Griffin, a vocal supporter of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements — both inspired by the myriad allegations made against Weinstein, which first made headlines last October in twin exposés published by The New York Times and The New Yorker — tweeted her support for several Weinstein victims and applauded them for their bravery.

"Tonight, on the eve of the monster turning himself in, I just want to say that I love @RoArquette @AnnabellSciorra @AsiaArgento @rosemcgowan and all of the women who bravely shared their stories," she wrote. "They had no safety net..but they spoke out any way. Heroes and Revolutionaries."

Weinstein, who has denied any allegations of nonconsensual sex, has been facing multiple criminal charges in New York, Los Angeles and London. Earlier this week, federal prosecutors in Manhattan launched a criminal probe into sex-abuse allegations against Weinstein, focusing on whether he lured women to cross state lines under false pretenses for the purpose of committing sex crimes.

Weinstein also faces numerous civil suits filed by women claiming abuse and harassment.

Weinstein previously evaded arrest in 2015. Last fall, the NYPD faced backlash after it was revealed they failed to prosecute Weinstein after Italian model Ambra Battilana accused him of groping her during a business meeting in 2015. Even though the police worked with Battilana to get Weinstein to acknowledge the incident in a recording, the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., declined to press charges.