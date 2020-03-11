Harvey Weinstein to Be Extradited to Los Angeles Over Charges, DA Says

The news was announced the same day the 67-year-old disgraced former movie mogul was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

The process has begun for Harvey Weinstein to be sent to Los Angeles to face charges of sex abuse.

The news from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office was announced the same day the 67-year-old disgraced former movie mogul was sentenced to 23 years in prison by a New York City judge after being convicted of similar crimes there.

A Los Angeles arraignment date has not been set.

In January, Weinstein was charged with four counts of rape and sexual battery, which stem from accusations by two women who say Weinstein attacked them in hotels in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills in 2013.

"We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit violent crimes against them," Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said when he was charged. "I want to commend the victims who have come forward and bravely recounted what happened to them. It is my hope that all victims of sexual violence find strength and healing as they move forward."

The L.A. charges carry a potential sentence of up to 28 years in state prison.

In New York, Weinstein was convicted on Feb. 24 of committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree and third-degree rape. He will now be formally registered as a sex offender. Weinstein's legal team will likely file an appeal.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance thanked the court for "imposing a sentence that puts sexual predators and abusive partners in all segments of society on notice" in his statement. Adding, "We thank the survivors for their remarkable statements today and indescribable courage over the last two years. Harvey Weinstein deployed nothing less than an army of spies to keep them silent. But they refused to be silent, and they were heard. Their words took down a predator and put him behind bars, and gave hope to survivors of sexual violence all across the world."