Madonna Says Harvey Weinstein "Crossed Lines and Boundaries" When They Worked Together

Madonna is the latest star to open up about her experience of working with disgraced former film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The singer and actress spoke to The New York Times about working with Weinstein in a feature published on Wednesday. Weinstein's Miramax distributed her 1991 documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare.

"Harvey crossed lines and boundaries and was incredibly sexually flirtatious and forward with me when we were working together; he was married at the time, and I certainly wasn't interested," she told the publication. "I was aware that he did the same with a lot of other women that I knew in the business. And we were all, 'Harvey gets to do that because he's got so much power and he's so successful and his movies do so well and everybody wants to work with him, so you have to put up with it.' So that was it."

Madonna also spoke about how she felt when multiple women, starting in October of 2017, came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein.

"When it happened, I was really like, 'Finally.' I wasn't cheering from the rafters because I'm never going to cheer for someone's demise. I don't think that's good karma anyway," she said. "But it was good that somebody who had been abusing his power for so many years was called out and held accountable."

The singer also spoke about balancing motherhood with her career during the interview. She has six children, including 6-year-old twins girls that she adopted in 2017. "If somebody said, 'O.K., you’ve got to give one thing up,' I would say, 'O.K., I’ll stop working,'" she said. "But they like that I work. They love to come visit me and watch me work. My older children, my son, he’s a painter, and my daughter’s a dancer and choreographer — I can see how my work has influenced them, though they probably wouldn’t like to say so. I like it. It makes me proud."

She added that while she loves to perform, her children will always be her first priority. "I couldn’t survive if I couldn’t be creative as an artist, but in the back of my mind, I’m always thinking, O.K., what is my son doing right now? What is my daughter doing right now?" she said.

Additionally, the singer opened up about aging in the spotlight and why she doesn't feel pressured to conform to society's ideas of beauty. "We are a marginalized group, women. And just because it’s hard doesn’t mean you stop fighting against it or defying it or refusing to be pigeonholed or put in a box or labeled or told you can and can’t do things," she said.