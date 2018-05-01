Harvey Weinstein Doc From 'Searching for Sugar Man' Producers Heads to Cannes

'Citizen Harvey' will be a deep-dive into the Weinstein scandal and the movements it fueled.

This year's Cannes might be the first in a while without Harvey Weinstein in person, but a new documentary will ensure the festival isn't entirely free of the disgraced producer.

Citizen Harvey, being introduced to the market, is set to be a deep-dive into the Weinstein scandal that has fueled the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements and its far-reaching global impact. U.K. banner Lightbox, behind the BBC's recent Weinstein doc for TV, co-produce with the BBC, Embankment are handling worldwide sales.

Lightbox founders, double Academy Award winner Simon Chinn (Man on Wire, Searching for Sugar Man) and his Emmy Award winning cousin Jonathan Chinn (LA 92, Fantastic Lies) produce with Poppy Dixon (The Imposter, American Animals). Multiple BAFTA nominee Ursula Macfarlane (Captive, One Deadly Weekend In America, Charlie Hebdo, Breaking Up With The Joneses) directs.

"Our ambition for Citizen Harvey is to tell a far deeper, more layered and complex story than has hitherto been told on screen on this subject," said Simon and Jonathan Chinn.

"The rise and fall of Weinstein within a Hollywood Establishment which turned a blind eye to his excesses, until an intrepid group of journalists and brave women decided to take him on, makes for an extraordinary narrative. We want the film to illuminate how power operates for the those who hold it, those who are abused or seduced by it, and those who allow it to go unchecked and unchallenged."