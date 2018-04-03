Harvey Weinstein Dropped by Crisis PR Firm Sitrick and Co.

Sitrick has worked with Weinstein since October, when stories from The New York Times and The New Yorker first published allegations of sexual misconduct against the film mogul.

Public relations firm Sitrick And Company will no longer serve as spokesmen for fallen film mogul Harvey Weinstein, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The firm declined to discuss why it resigned from representing him, citing that it doesn't discuss clients and client matters. Weinstein's primary handlers at Sitrick and Co. were first Sallie Hofmeister and then Holly Baird.

Sitrick has worked with Weinstein since October, when stories from The New York Times and The New Yorker first published allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein. Since then, over 80 women have come forward with allegations against the former powerhouse film producer.

Weinstein is currently facing a racketeering lawsuit filed by six women in New York who say that Weinstein sexually harassed them and frame his company as a criminal organization that systemically silenced alleged victims of sexual misconduct. Weinstein is also under investigation by authorities in Los Angeles and the U.K.

In late March, The Weinstein Co. released employees from non-disclosure agreements, which legal experts say may reveal new allegations against he embattled mogul.

In early March, the sale of Weinstein Co. to an investment group led by Maria Contreras-Sweet and Ron Burkle for $500 million fell through after long negotiations. The announcement came after the investment group uncovered $50 million-$64 million in liabilities that they had not known about. "After signing and entering into the confirmatory diligence phase, we have received disappointing information about the viability of completing this transaction," Contrearas-Sweet said in a statement.

The initial claims against Weinstein sparked the #MeToo movement in October, which has now led to allegations engulfing over 60 notable Hollywood figures.