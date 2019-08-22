Harvey Weinstein Faces New Indictment for Alleged Sexual Assault

The disgraced movie mogul will be arraigned Monday.

Harvey Weinstein is facing a new indictment in New York for alleged sexual assault.

The disgraced movie mogul will be arraigned Monday, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's office. Weinstein is expected to attend the hearing.

The victim in the case is reportedly Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra, who said she was attacked by Weinstein in her Gramercy Park apartment in 1993, The New York Times reported.

The allegation was too old to be prosecuted under state law, but the district attorney is now using Sciorra's report to further Weinstein's previous indictment on sex crimes, the Times reported.

Once among the most powerful men in Hollywood, Weinstein has become a total pariah after the numerous allegations of sex crimes against him, in part, started the #MeToo movement.

Weinstein has maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

His trial begins Sept. 9.