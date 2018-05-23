Federal Prosecutors Open Sex Crimes Investigation Against Harvey Weinstein

Prosecutors in Manhattan launched a probe into allegations of sexual assault against the disgraced Hollywood mogul, which could result in federal charges.

Harvey Weinstein is being investigated by federal prosecutors in Manhattan, the Wall Street Journal has reported.

According to the report, the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York is examining claims that Weinstein "lured or induced any women to travel across state lines for the purpose of committing a sex crime." Evidence of such claims could result in federal charges against the disgraced Hollywood mogul.

In February, the New York Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Weinstein's former production company, The Weinstein Co., alleging it had violated numerous New York civil rights, human rights and business laws. The suit was the result of an ongoing investigation by the AG's office.

Meanwhile, the NYPD has been investigating claims of sexual assault and harassment against Weinstein since last October. In January, two investigations on accusations of sexual assault were filed in Los Angeles against Weinstein.

Over 80 women have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment, assault and abuse by Weinstein since dual pieces by the New York Times and New Yorker were released last year. In that time, he has been expelled from the Academy, The Weinstein Co. and his former production company has filed for bankruptcy.

Requests for comment from Weinstein and the Department of Justice were not immediately returned.