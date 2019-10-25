Harvey Weinstein-Inspired 'The Assistant' Nabbed By Bleecker Street

The movie has been given a January release.

Bleecker Street has picked up the U.S. rights to The Assistant, the feature inspired by revelations about disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Bleecker has dated the movie, which debuted at the telluride Film Festival, for a Jan 31, 2020 release.

Kitty Green, the filmmaker behind doc Casting Jon Benet, wrote and directed the feature which follows one day in the life of Jane (Julia Garner), a recent college graduate and aspiring film producer, who has recently landed her dream job as a junior assistant to a powerful entertainment mogul. As Jane follows her daily routine, she grows increasingly aware of the abuse that insidiously colors every aspect of her work day.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported that a secret Weinstein-inspired script was being shopped to buyers in September 2018 out of TIFF.

Says Green, “I’m so thrilled that The Assistant is in the hands of a team with such passion and vision for sharing it with the world.”

“We’re so proud of this movie, both on its own terms as a cinematic experience and for how it contributes to the ongoing conversation about gender, power, and women’s roles in the workplace,” said producer Jen Dana. “It is wonderful to have a partner in Bleecker Street who will support both Kitty as a filmmaker and help drive the necessary broader conversation surrounding the movie.”

The film is produced by Green, Scott Macaulay and James Schamus, along with Dana and Ross Jacobson of 3311 Productions. Executive producers are John Howard, Philipp Engelhorn and Leah Giblin of Cinereach, Abigail E. Disney, The Level Forward Team, Mark Roberts, Sean King O’Grady and Avy Eschesnasy.

The deal was negotiated between Kent Sanderson of Bleecker Street and the producers.