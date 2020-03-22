Harvey Weinstein in Isolated Custody After Possible Coronavirus Contraction

Weinstein is currently being housed at the Wende Correctional Facility in Erie County, New York, east of Buffalo, where two inmates have tested positive for the virus, the state agency said.

Harvey Weinstein is currently being held in isolated custody after two inmates at the Wende Correctional Facility in Erie County, New York, east of Buffalo, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Michael Powers, the president of the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, told The Hollywood Reporter in a phone call, "I do know that he's in isolation."

But Weinstein's camp is still not confirming a local media report that he's tested positive himself for the virus.

“I’m not saying it’s not true," his New York-based lawyer Arthur Aidala told THR about the report. "No one in our world knows.”

Weinstein's prison consultant, Craig Rothfeld, said: "No one on the legal defense team has been told this. Period. We cannot confirm that, nor care to comment on speculation."

Powers said he could not confirm that Weinstein has contracted the virus but said that some correctional officers who have been in contact with Weinstein have been quarantined.

A spokesperson for the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said the agency does not comment on individual prisoners, but confirmed that two individuals at the Wende facility have tested positive.

Weinstein, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison on March 11, was transferred to the maximum-security facility from the infirmary at the Rikers Island prison on Wednesday.