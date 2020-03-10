Harvey Weinstein: "Jen Aniston Should Be Killed" Over Sexual Assault Claim

The disgraced producer made the statement in October 2017 at the height of the #MeToo movement, according to previously sealed court papers.

Harvey Weinstein once suggested that Jennifer Aniston "should be killed," according to a New York Times report, citing previously sealed court documents that were made public Monday night.

The disgraced producer made the statement about the actress in October 2017, during the start of the #MeToo movement, which was created in response to the myriad sexual misconduct allegations made against him. Weinstein was apparently furious when he learned that the National Enquirer was planning to report that he sexually assaulted Aniston.

Records show that a spokeswoman for Weinstein forwarded him an email from the Enquirer. "Not sure if you saw this one. Jennifer Aniston," wrote Sallie Hofmeister, a senior executive at Sitrick public relations.

The Enquirer's email said, "Jennifer confided to a friend that during the production of the 2005 movie Derailed Weinstein sexually assaulted her by pressing up against her back in [sic] grabbing her buttocks. … Through the years he would frequently stare at her cleavage/breast and move his mouth around making Jennifer uncomfortable."

The email also included: "We also quote a source close to Jennifer who tells the Enquirer: 'Harvey was infatuated with Jennifer Aniston — He had a massive crush on her and constantly talked about how hot she was.'"

About 45 minutes later, Weinstein replied to the Hofmeister's email. "Jen Aniston should be killed," he wrote from his iPhone.

The Enquirer never published the claims and a rep for Aniston denied them.

When reached by The Hollywood Reporter, a rep for Weinstein declined to comment.

The emails were included in previously sealed documents filed in Manhattan Supreme Court. They were made public before Weinstein's scheduled sentencing on Wednesday for raping a hairstylist and forcibly performing oral sex on a production assistant for Project Runway.

On Feb. 24, a jury of seven men and five women convicted Weinstein on two of five potential counts: a first-degree Criminal Sexual Act charge and third-degree rape. Taken together, Weinstein, 67, faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of 29 years in prison. In an interview with THR, Weinstein's New York-based lawyer, Arthur Aidala, suggested that his team is expecting the worst. "I cannot say I'm optimistic," he said. "I am nervous about it."