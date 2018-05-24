Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Expected to Surrender to Authorities Friday

The news comes following a probe into allegations of sexual misconduct by the Manhattan District Attorney's office and the NYPD.

Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to authorities on Friday following a probe into allegations of sexual misconduct by the Manhattan District Attorney's office and the NYPD, the New York Times and New York Daily News have reported.

The news comes months after an Oct. 5 New York Times article by investigative reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey detailing sexual harassment claims against the mogul spanning decades, including from actress Ashley Judd. The paper also reported, citing two unnamed sources, that "Weinstein has reached at least eight settlements with women."

Harvey Weinstein's initial explanation to the Times about his behavior included a rambling statement saying that "I came of age in the '60s and '70s, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then." Additionally, he said he would be taking a leave of absence from his company in order to direct his attention to campaigning against the National Rifle Association and President Donald Trump. (Following the Times report, many prominent Democratic politicians, to whom Weinstein had donated over the years, gave his contributions away to charity.)

Three days later, the Weinstein Co. board ousted Weinstein. He also has been expelled from several groups, including the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

More to come...