Harvey Weinstein Resolves Major Lawsuit, But More Expensive Legal Battles Loom

The convicted producer, serving a 23-year sentence in Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, N.Y., is spending what's left of his fortune to finance his next fights.

One case is behind him, but Harvey Weinstein faces a slew of legal hurdles in the coming months including an appeal of his February conviction for third-degree rape and first-degree sexual assault in New York and criminal charges in Los Angeles.

On June 30, a group of women settled a 2017 class action lawsuit against the imprisoned mogul and The Weinstein Co. The $18.875 million settlement also resolved a 2018 lawsuit filed by former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman that alleged Weinstein created a hostile work environment and the conduct was enabled by TWC executives.

Weinstein, who is currently serving a 23-year sentence in Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, N.Y., won’t be paying out of his own pocket. Instead, insurance will cover the global settlement, which totals more than $46.7 million. Spokesperson Juda Engelmayer, who spoke with the producer after the settlement, says Weinstein is being careful with his finances and has sold all of his properties so that he can properly manage his looming legal expenses.

Engelmayer says Weinstein’s day-to-day life is comprised of reading, watching news, watching classic movies and talking on the phone to his legal team. He is particularly alarmed by the news cycle.

“He’s shocked at the condition of the world, not just coronavirus, but the Black Lives Matter protests. He says, ‘It’s a different world than when I went in,’” says Engelmayer. “He still believes in the liberal causes that he championed. But he sees the left as tone deaf and using the same methods that they reject from the right. He says no one is talking sense.”

Weinstein, who is housed in the medical unit and is not with the general population, has hired Craig Rothfeld as his executive assistant, and Rothfeld is serving as a go-between between Weinstein and his legal team. Although Weinstein tested positive for coronavirus, he never developed any symptoms. But his medical issues continue. Weinstein had angioplasty surgery and now has a stent. Engelmayer notes: “He doesn’t have a comfort level that things are going to get better.”

It is unclear if Weinstein’s pre-conviction girlfriend, Alexandra Vino, is still in the picture (Engelmayer declined comment). But the 31-year-old actress appears to still be in contact with Weinstein. On April 15, she posted a bizarre short film titled Quarantini to YouTube. A source says the film, which was helmed by and stars Vino, was shot at Weinstein’s rental in Bedford, N.Y. In fact, framed pictures of Weinstein’s rarely photographed children with Georgina Chapman, are clearly visible on the fireplace mantel in one shot.

Sarah Ann Masse, who was one of the plaintiffs in the class action suit, says she is pleased with settlement because it includes a fund for Weinstein accusers, including those who wish to remain anonymous.

“The settlement is a victory for survivors everywhere, but the work does not end here: there must be changes in legislation that allow for board members to be held accountable and for statutes of limitations to accurately reflect the reality of how sexual abuse and assault happen,” adds Masse, who is currently writing a Real Housewives-esque comedy series The Real Founding Fathers of America. “Sexual violence is designed to isolate and intimidate, but the truth is that none of us are alone and we can triumph over injustice when we stand together.”

