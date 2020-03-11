Harvey Weinstein Returns to Bellevue Hospital Due to Chest Pains

Weinstein "will be evaluated and likely will stay overnight" at the hospital, his spokesperson said.

Harvey Weinstein has returned to Bellevue Hospital due to chest pains following his sentencing to 23 years in prison on Wednesday.

Rikers Island prison staff decided to send Weinstein back to Bellevue "for safety" and "he will be evaluated and likely will stay overnight," a spokesperson for Weinstein told The Hollywood Reporter. "We appreciate the care and concern of the Department of Corrections officers and staff."

Weinstein had previously gone to Bellevue when he experienced high blood pressure and heart palpitations, and was transferred to Rikers after having a heart procedure.

Weinstein will spend 23 years in a New York State prison after being sentenced by Supreme Court Judge James Burke. He was convicted Feb. 24 of committing a Criminal Sexual Act in the first degree and third-degree rape. The sentencing ends Weinstein's New York trial, which began Jan. 6.

His team has said they will appeal the jury's decision to convict him on two of the five charges he faced. Judge Burke, before issuing his sentence, told Weinstein that he will be formally registered as a sex offender.