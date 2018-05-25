Harvey Weinstein Takes Books on Film, Theater History to Police Station

by the Associated Press

The film mogul carried three books under his arm as he surrendered at a New York City police station Friday. One was 'Something Wonderful: Rodgers and Hammerstein's Broadway Revolution,' by Todd Purdum.

Harvey Weinstein was in and out of custody so quickly in his rape case, he probably didn't have time to read the books he brought with him.

One was Something Wonderful: Rodgers and Hammerstein's Broadway Revolution, by Todd Purdum.

A second was Richard Schickel's biography of filmmaker Elia Kazan. The title of the third book wasn't immediately apparent.

Weinstein handed off the books at the police station, where he was booked quickly. An associate was carrying them when he left court a few hours later.

The film producer denies charges that he raped one woman and forced another to perform oral sex.