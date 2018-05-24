Harvey Weinstein's Family Driver Arrested After Altercation With Photographer

Cristvao Proenca was arrested on Thursday after a scuffle with a paparazzo in Greenwich Village.

Harvey Weinstein's family driver Cristvao Proenca was arrested on Thursday after a scuffle with a paparazzo in Greenwich Village.

Proenca, 44, is accused of damaging photographer Jason Winslow's camera after an incident on W. 11th St, near Greenwich Avenue, an NYPD spokesperson confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

The incident occurred when Proenco was picking up Weinstein's estranged wife Georgina Chapman and their daughter shortly before 11:30 a.m. When the paparazzi began following his car, Proenco is alleged to have stopped on W. 11th St. gotten out of his car and snatched Winslow's camera, allegedly damaging the equipment, authorities said.

Proenca was charged with criminal mischief and harassment.

Disgraced mogul Weinstein is expected to surrender to authorities on Friday, following a probe into allegations of sexual misconduct by the Manhattan District Attorney's office and the NYPD, THR confirmed Thursday.

Weinstein is expected to be charged with assaulting Lucia Evans, who has told investigators that the producer forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2004, sources told the The New York Daily News. The NYPD is believed to be investigating a rape allegation by Paz de la Huerta, who has charged that Weinstein forced himself on her in her Tribeca apartment in 2010. Weinstein has denied any allegations of nonconsensual sex.