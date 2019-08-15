Hasan Minhaj, Padma Lakshmi and More to Headline Inaugural New American Festival in New York

The two-day festival will launch at NeueHouse before stopping at other cities throughout the fall.

New American Economy, aiming to celebrate immigrants' cultural contributions to America, will hold its first-ever New American Festival in September.

The festival, running from Sept. 14-15 at NeueHouse in New York City, will feature talks and panels with stars Hasan Minhaj, Padma Lakshmi, Dr. Ruth Westheimer and more.

"The festival's programing celebrates the visionary contributions that immigrants make to the fields of art and culture," said NAE's Katherine Steinberg, director of content strategy.



The festival, which will make its first stop in New York before traveling to other cities throughout the fall, has also partnered up with Comedy Central for a panel with Alternatino's Arturo Castro. The comedian will sit alongside the network's executives for a panel moderated by NAE's Jeremy Robbins.

Comedy Central, to keep with the theme of celebrating America's immigrants, will also screen sketches that concern immigration and feature immigrant artists. The festival will also host a stand-up hour with comedians Ronny Chieng, Aparna Nancherla, Negin Farsad, Vladimir Caamaño, Wil Sylvince and Jess Salomon.

Also headlining New American Festival are musical acts Japanese Breakfast, Chinese American rapper Bohan Phoenix, Argentinian pop singer Baby Yors and more.

Ballet Hispánico is also slated to perform.

NAE teamed up with Smorgasburg, the largest weekly open-air food market in America, to bring dishes from all over the world to the festival.

Steinberg said highlighting the contributions of immigrants in every part of the festival emphasizes the undeniable influence they have in American culture.

"Immigrants have revolutionized cuisine and altered our perceptions through convention-breaking comedy, music, literature and performance," she said. "The New American Festival highlights how our cultural diversity is our national strength across each of these fields.

Tickets for individual events can be purchased at newamericanfestival.com