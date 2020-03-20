Hasan Minhaj and Wife Beena Patel Welcome Son

The couple already share a daughter, who was born in 2018.

Hasan Minhaj is officially a father of two.

The comedian took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the birth of his son. In the caption, Minhaj acknowledged the coronavirus pandemic before reflecting on the positive news of his son being born.

"Even in these crazy times, there are so many beautiful moments," Minhaj captioned a photo of himself cradling his newborn son next his wife, Beena Patel.

The Patriot Act host hinted in the caption that he and Patel are likely done expanding their family. "Welcome to the world little guy. The Minhaj family grows, and according to Beena it’s done growing. But ya never know, shooters shoot," he wrote.

Minhaj and Patel met while attending college at UC Davis and married in 2015. The couple already share a daughter, who was born in April 2018. Similar to the latest birth announcement, Minhaj also shared the news that his daughter was born in an Instagram post.

The private couple has yet to reveal the names of their daughter or newborn son.

Many of Minhaj's famous friends congratulated him in the comments section of his Instagram post, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Awkwafina, Sophia Bush, Lena Waithe and Queer Eye's Tan France.

See the full announcement below.