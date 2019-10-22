Hasbro Earnings Hit by U.S.-China Trade War

The toy and entertainment company is close to completing a deal to acquire Entertainment One for $4 billion.

Hasbro on Tuesday missed Wall Street estimates for its third-quarter earnings due in part to to the impact on domestic retail sales of enacted and delayed U.S. tariffs of China-made toys.

The toy and entertainment giant, which is set to acquire indie studio Entertainment One for $4 billion, posted earnings of $213 million, down from $263 million in the year-ago period, missing the Wall Street profit forecast of $281 million, according to a FactSet survey.

Excluding one-time items, Hasbro posted adjusted earnings for the quarter to Sept. 29 of $1.84 per share, which fell short of an analyst forecast of $2.21 per share. Quarterly revenue rose slightly to $1.58 billion, but missed an the analyst forecast of $1.71 billion.

Hasbro said enacted and threatened tariffs on toys made in China and exported to the U.S. market "negatively impacted" company revenues during the latest quarter. The toy maker also posted a one-time after-tax loss of $20.9 million due to currency hedging costs stemming from its all-cash acquisition of eOne.

Shares in Hasbro tumbled more than 10 percent to $107.63 in pre-market trading on Tuesday.

The threat of additional tariffs on China-made toys, recently delayed to Dec. 15, still hangs over the toy and entertainment giant. "Hasbro remains on track to deliver profitable revenue growth in 2019, behind innovation in gaming, toys and around Hasbro's brand blueprint. However, as we've communicated, the threat and enactment of tariffs reduced revenues in the third quarter and increased expenses to deliver product to retail," CEO Brian Goldner said in a statement.

Hasbro execs, which will discuss their latest financial results on an analyst call on Tuesday morning, said they expect to close the eOne deal during the fourth quarter. The acquisition, once completed, will hand Hasbro the Canadian studio's Peppa Pig and PJ Masks kids series and other top properties, such as Nickelodeon's Ricky Zoom.

Hasbro, the toy maker behind behind My Little Pony and Play-Doh, expects nabbing eOne will allow the company to drive new licensing revenues from newly acquired family brands, like Peppa Pig, and to develop non-core IP not part of the separate long-term deal with Paramount to jointly finance projects that the Hollywood studio distributes worldwide.