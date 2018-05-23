YA Novel Adaptation 'The Hate U Give' Lands Fall Release Date

The activist-minded film will open opposite 'Mowgli' and 'Halloween' in October.

The big-screen adaptation of Angie Thomas' 2017 best-seller The Hate U Give has landed a fall release date.

Fox on Wednesday announced that the George Tillman Jr.-directed film will open Oct. 19, opposite Andy Serkis vehicle Mowgli, the latest Halloween movie starring Jamie Lee Curtis and fellow book adaptation Where'd You Go, Bernadette?, the screen version of Maria Semple's popular 2012 novel.

Audrey Wells (Under the Tuscan Sun, A Dog's Purpose) is writing the screenplay, which follows a prep school student who turns to activism after she witnesses the shooting of her childhood best friend at the hands of a police officer.

Amandla Stenberg (Everything, Everything; The Hunger Games) is set to play the protagonist, Starr, while Russell Hornsby, Regina Hall, Common, Anthony Mackie, Issa Rae, KJ Apa and Algee Smith have also signed on to play key characters.

YouTube star Kian Lawley was also set to play a role in the forthcoming movie, but his role was dropped in February after a video surfaced online that appeared to show him uttering a racial slur. Riverdale star Apa will be picking up the part, Fox announced in February, in a move reminiscent of the All the Money in the World cast switch-up in 2017, following sexual misconduct allegations against former star Kevin Spacey, who was replaced by Christopher Plummer.

Fox 2000, Temple Hill and State Street acquired the rights to Thomas' book in 2016 following a bidding war. The original novel debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times young adult best-seller list and spent more than 23 weeks on it.

The Hate U Give is just one of several upcoming films based on YA novels that address activism, a list that also includes The Darkest Minds (based on the Alexandra Bracken book and also starring Stenberg), Dumplin' (from the Julie Murphy novel) and Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, adapted from the Becky Albertalli book of the same name.

"When it comes to my work, I choose films that I believe can prompt an important and nuanced conversation on a large platform, or roles that I believe create representation for black women in spaces we typically don't get to occupy," Stenberg told The Hollywood Reporter in August. "I do this so women of color can be empowered by seeing someone like them in media, and so those who have been taught to be prejudiced against me can see me as human."