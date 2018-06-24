'The Hate U Give' Trailer: Racial Tensions Flare Up After White Cop Fatally Shoots Black Teen

The film, which stars Amandla Stenberg, hits theaters in October.

20th Century Fox on Sunday released the first trailer for its upcoming adaptation of Angie Thomas' best-selling book The Hate U Give, starring Amandla Stenberg.

The film stars Stenberg as Starr Carter, a teen who constantly switching between two worlds: the poor, mostly black, neighborhood where she lives and the rich, mostly white, prep school she attends. The uneasy balance between these worlds is shattered when Starr witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend Khalil at the hands of a police officer. Now, facing pressures from all sides of the community, Starr must find her voice and stand up for what's right.

The trailer shows the cop, who is white, shooting the teen, who is black, after he reached for a hairbrush in the car as a joke after a traffic stop.

Directed by George Tillman Sr. and adapted by screenwriter Audrey Wells, the movie also Regina Hall, Russell Hornsby, Issa Rae, KJ Apa, Algee Smith, Sabrina Carpenter, Common and Anthony Mackie.

The Hate U Give hits theaters Oct. 19.

Watch the trailer below.