HBO: Movies Leaving in April

Take a look at the movies that will disappear from the premium outlet next month.

As HBO prepares to welcome a host of new content, a number of titles will be leaving in April.

Jim Carrey starrer Bruce Almighty will be removed from the premium outlet at the end of the month, along with tentpole films The Day After Tomorrow, Rush Hour 2 and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader.

Feel-good movies that will also exit are Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey, along with its sequel, Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco. HBO viewers will also be saying goodbye to Mr. Bean's Holiday, George of the Jungle, Puss in Boots, Hedwig and the Angry Inch and Good Boy!

For something different, the 1974 thriller The Parallax View, starring Warren Beatty, is among the titles leaving HBO during the month, along with the 1989 action-thriller Cyborg, starring Jean-Claude Van Damme. The 2018 documentary Won't You Be My Neighbor?, about the life of Fred Rogers, will also be disappearing.

Recent thriller Upgrade, from director Leigh Whannell (The Invisible Man), is on the way out, as well.

Take a look below at the complete list of movies leaving HBO in April.

Leaving April 26

Kit Kittredge: An American Girl

Leaving April 30

Bruce Almighty

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

Cyborg

The Darkness

The Day After Tomorrow

George of the Jungle

Good Boy!

Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco

The Ladykillers

Mary Queen of Scots

Men of Honor

The Mule

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

My Soul to Take

The Object of My Affection

Out of Sight

Puss in Boots

Religulous

Rush Hour 2

The Parallax View

Upgrade

Welcome to Marwen

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?