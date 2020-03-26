MOVIES HBO: Movies Leaving in April 3:22 PM PDT 3/26/2020 by Trilby Beresford FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Courtesy of Focus Features/Photofest; BH Tilt 'Won't You Be My Neighbor?' (left), 'Upgrade' Take a look at the movies that will disappear from the premium outlet next month. As HBO prepares to welcome a host of new content, a number of titles will be leaving in April. Jim Carrey starrer Bruce Almighty will be removed from the premium outlet at the end of the month, along with tentpole films The Day After Tomorrow, Rush Hour 2 and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader. Feel-good movies that will also exit are Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey, along with its sequel, Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco. HBO viewers will also be saying goodbye to Mr. Bean's Holiday, George of the Jungle, Puss in Boots, Hedwig and the Angry Inch and Good Boy! For something different, the 1974 thriller The Parallax View, starring Warren Beatty, is among the titles leaving HBO during the month, along with the 1989 action-thriller Cyborg, starring Jean-Claude Van Damme. The 2018 documentary Won't You Be My Neighbor?, about the life of Fred Rogers, will also be disappearing. Recent thriller Upgrade, from director Leigh Whannell (The Invisible Man), is on the way out, as well. Take a look below at the complete list of movies leaving HBO in April. Leaving April 26 Kit Kittredge: An American Girl Leaving April 30 Bruce Almighty The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader Cyborg The Darkness The Day After Tomorrow George of the Jungle Good Boy! Hedwig and the Angry Inch Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco The Ladykillers Mary Queen of Scots Men of Honor The Mule Mr. Bean’s Holiday My Soul to Take The Object of My Affection Out of Sight Puss in Boots Religulous Rush Hour 2 The Parallax View Upgrade Welcome to Marwen Won’t You Be My Neighbor? FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Trilby Beresford Trilby.Beresford@THR.COM trilbyberesford