HBO Asia to Produce Taiwanese Original Series 'Workers'

WarnerMedia said the show is part of a planned uptick in original content production in the Asia-Pacific region.

AT&T's WarnerMedia is set to roll out another original HBO series in Asia.

Workers, a six-episode, hour-long comedy drama series set in Taiwan, is set to premiere on HBO Go on May 10. The show is produced by the same team that made HBO Asia's well received drama The World Between Us, which was released across the region last year.

Workers follows a group of construction workers who daydream about being rich. They resort to countless outrageous get-rich-quick schemes only to make fools out of themselves. Despite these setbacks, the happy-go-lucky workers continue to be optimistic.

Filmed in Chinese on a real construction site in Taiwan, Workers stars Christopher Lee (A Good Wife), Alex Ko (Back to the Good Times), Yu An-Shun (A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities) and Miao Ke-Li (The Jewelry Box). The show is directed by Cheng Fen-Fen (Go Brother!), produced by Lin Yu-Ling (The World Between Us), and written by Hong Zi-Ying (On Children) and Cheng Fen-Fen.

WarnerMedia said the new show is part of a planned uptick in original content production in the Asia-Pacific region. "With 20 HBO Asia Original productions to date, WarnerMedia is ramping up its investment in distinctive locally relevant content this year," said Clement Schwebig, the company's managing director of Southeast Asia, Pacific and China.

He added: "Our past Taiwanese original productions, from The Teenage Psychic to The World Between Us, have not only scored critical acclaim internationally but also won the hearts of fans across the region and beyond. Fans can look forward to more HBO Asia Originals premiering this year, including more Taiwanese productions, starting with Workers."

Workers is produced by HBO Asia in association with Kbro Media, HIM International Music and DaMou Entertainment.