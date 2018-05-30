HBO's Richard Plepler Honored at American Songbook Gala

Nicole Kidman, John Oliver, Lena Dunham, and Emilia Clarke were just some of the stars in attendance at the Lincoln Center ceremony.

While factions of Twitter were celebrating ABC Entertainment Group's executive president Channing Dungey after she pulled the plug on Roseanne on Tuesday, another television executive — HBO chairman and CEO Richard Plepler — was also feted at Lincoln Center’s American Songbook Gala.

The Tuesday evening event raised $3.1 million for the American Songbook series and featured HBO employees coming out to support the exec. Big Little Lies' Nicole Kidman, Girls' Lena Dunham and Last Week Tonight's John Oliver were among those who took to the stage to thank Plepler for his 26 years at the media company and his five years as CEO.

They were joined by fellow HBO royalty Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), who surprised the well-heeled Alice Tully Hall audience with a rendition of “The Way You Look Tonight.”

Led by musical director Paul Schaffer and the Home Box Orchestra, other performers included Tony Bennett singing “The Best Is Yet to Come” and “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” Jimmy Buffett singing “Come Monday” and Keith Urban singing “What a Wonderful World.”

Bennett, 91, was especially memorable as the night’s opening act, who performed after being introduced by an off-site Anderson Cooper and Tom Hanks via a mock CNN broadcast.

The Voice winner Jordan Smith, Hamilton Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, actress Nicole Parker, and Plepler’s daughter, Eden Plepler rounded out the evening’s performers.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter on the gala’s red carpet, Plepler expressed immense gratitude for the recognition, which he ultimately credits to the entire HBO team and the on-screen talent attending the event last night.

“I love my company, I love our work. [They] are only as good as the people who come in to work with us, the talent who comes in to work with us. So we don’t make Girls, we don’t make John Oliver, we don’t make Big Little Lies — they do. They’re really the magic behind everything that we do,” he said.

And aside from the American Songbook honor, Plepler said he saw the evening as an opportunity to partner with Lincoln Center and to “give something back.”

“Lincoln Center represents, I think, the epitome of great culture and great art,” he said. “And HBO, we like to think, also reflects great culture and great art. So for us to support this iconic place is a very easy thing for us to do and really why the whole HBO team rallied with such herculean ability to help make this night so special.”

Plepler and his colleagues expressed several times throughout the evening that they view the HBO team as a family. Kidman said as much, too, when she introduced her husband Urban's performance: “When I heard that [Lincoln Center was] honoring Richard, I really couldn’t wait to be a part of it,” Kidman said on stage. “I’ve always wanted to be able to stand up and thank him publicly for being so instrumental in changing my life by giving me the opportunity to not only star in but also produce Big Little Lies with Reese Witherspoon. He took a chance on us, not only as actresses but as producers, and he greenlit a production primarily produced by women, starring women, way before there was a big push to do so. So thank you, Richard for believing in us.”

Kidman continued, by adding that over the years, she’s gathered quite a few “pearls of wisdom” from the HBO chairman, as well. “One of them has been ‘shalom bayit,’ ” she explained before translating the Hebrew phrase and emphasizing the company’s familial ties. “That means ‘peace in the home.’ It’s something that I live by, and I’m very grateful to have been given the wisdom of what that means by Richard.”

Oliver also spoke extensively — though a bit more humorously — about the CEO’s managerial style and open-mindedness, recalling first meeting with Plepler when offered Last Week Tonight.

“He sat me down and he offered me a job. He said, ‘You can do anything you like on HBO,’ ” Oliver said. “Really, specifically, he said, ‘You can paint on my canvas.’ And I remember him saying that because no human being has ever said that sentence to me, and it sounded like bullshit because it always is when it comes to CEOs; that’s a sentence that’s easy to say and even easier not to back up. But I will say this: He has been relentlessly supportive not just to me but my whole staff. He has defended us, whatever we wanted to do — whether it was attacking a coal company, starting a church, or buying Russell Crowe’s leather jockstrap from the movie Cinderella Man ... I’m incredibly grateful for Richard’s support.”

Dunham similarly reflected on being subject to Plepler’s laissez-faire approach with his stable of artists.

“For all of television’s history, the common perception was an artist creates an original work and then the network just comes in and hacks it up. But I can say from personal experience that HBO has flipped that narrative when they created an environment in which network notes were actually something to write home about,” Dunham said. “Richard has been a mentor, an ally, a companion, and he’s really classed me up. And, his heart is politically in the right place.”

Wrapping up his time on the red carpet before the gala’s pre-ceremony cocktail hour, Plepler finished with: “We’re working with people who we believe in and who we think have a shared vision with us,” he said. “It makes it easier when you have the best talent in the world.”