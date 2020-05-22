HBO to Donate FYC and Emmy Party Funds to COVID-19 Relief Efforts

The network will forgo its annual post-ceremony party this year.

HBO is rethinking its FYC and Emmy party spending in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

The AT&T-owned company has decided to donate $1 million that it would typically spend on awards advertising and its lavish post-ceremony bash to the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. A rep for the network confirms they will not throw an Emmy party this year.

"On behalf of Bob Greenblatt and myself, we are proud to make this contribution from HBO instead of using it for our traditional Emmy party and FYC events," said Casey Bloys, president of HBO Programming. "I am tremendously proud of all of our shows in Emmy contention this year, and I am hopeful they will receive the recognition I believe is richly deserved for all of our talented collaborators, in front of and behind the camera. We look forward to being able to get back to the work we love."

The Mayor's Fund provides essential support to emergent, critical needs identified with the City as it responds to the pandemic, including support for families and small businesses, relief for healthcare workers, critical healthcare equipment, victims of domestic violence and services for the city’s homeless population.

Other entertainment companies have donated money in an effort to support those hit hardest by the virus. Netflix set up a $150 million hardship fund for the out-of-work production community, and even launched a marketing campaign that spotlighted some of those crewmembers.

Amazon also converted its "For Your Consideration" billboard plans into a "For Your Community" campaign aimed at promoting COVID-related nonprofit organizations. ViacomCBS, for its part, created a $100 relief fund given to the Motion Picture & Television Fund and The Actors Fund, charitable organizations already supporting impacted industry workers.