HBO Europe Greenlights Romanian Original 'Tuff Money'

The six-part comedic crime series is penned by writer-director Daniel Sandu and produced by Cristian Mungiu's Mobra Fims.

HBO Europe has greenlit a new original series from award-winning Romanian writer/director Daniel Sandu, a comedic caper with the working title Tuff Money.

The six-part series, whose Romanian working title is Bani negri (pentru zile albe), features two lovable losers joking about committing the "perfect crime." The series revolves around the events that unfold when the joke backfires and the pair is forced to actually commit the robbery, for which they are totally unprepared.

The show is produced by Romanian film director Cristian Mungiu's Mobra Films.

Antony Root, executive vp, original programming and production at HBO Europe, said: “Tuff Money is a funny and smart caper that is absolutely Romanian at heart, with a sensibility and charm giving it an appeal beyond local audiences. The combination of Daniel’s authored vision and Mobra Films’ internationally renowned excellence make it an exciting addition to our local originals slate.”

Said Sandu: "I wanted to create a story at the thin line of comedy, a drama about ordinary people who get caught up in incredible situations. If I were to sum up the story of Bani negri in one word, it would be 'consequences.' It is about the domino effect of actions triggered by one little innocent joke."

Sandu won multiple awards last year at Romania's Gopo Awards for his 2017 feature film One Step Behind the Seraphim. His television writing credits include HBO Europe's Hackerville, also produced in collaboration with Mobra Films.

Shooting on Tuff Money begins in Bucharest next month. The series will premiere day-and-date across all of HBO Europe's territories on completion.