HBO Europe Greenlights Spy Drama 'Oblivious'

The six-part series, scripted by debut TV screenwriter Ondrej Gabriel and to be directed by Ivan Zacharias, who was responsible in 2016 for HBO Europe's internationally acclaimed Czech drama Wasteland, was announced at the Karlovy Vary international film festival Sunday.

HBO Europe, which premiered Wasteland two years ago during the festival in Karlovy Vary, introduced the new espionage miniseries at a special festival panel focused on HBO Europe's role in discovering and developing writers in Central Europe.

The production and distribution company has been producing original series in nine territories across Central Europe, Scandinavia and Spain since 2011, including hits such as Romania's Shadows, Poland's The Pack and the Agnieszka Holland-directed miniseries Burning Bush.

Upcoming productions include Blinded by the Lights (Poland); Gosta (Sweden), Hackerville (Romania-Germany); Success (Croatia), Beforeigners (Norway) and Golden Life (Hungary).

Steve Matthews, HBO Europe's vp of drama development, said, "Our intention is now always to do originals in the future; we have got to know the talent pool [over the past five or six years] and feel confident that there are stories in the region to tell and it is my job to go and look for them."