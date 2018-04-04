HBO Europe Nabs Sandra Oh Series 'Killing Eve'

The spy thriller, from 'Fleabag' creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, will premiere on BBC America on Sunday.

International networks have signed up for Killing Eve, with HBO Europe, Israel's Hot Network and TVNZ in New Zealand picking up the new series featuring Grey's Anatomy star Sandra Oh and British actress Jodie Comer (Doctor Foster).

BBC One previously acquired the series for the U.K.. In the U.S., Killing Eve will air on BBC America, premiering Sunday. The same day, Killing Eve will screen in competition at the CannesSeries television festival in France, which kicks off Wednesday.

Created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, whose Fleabag was a break-out hit for Amazon Prime internationally, Killing Eve centers on two women on opposite sides of an espionage battle. Eve (Oh) is a super smart MI5 security officer bored with her desk job who becomes obsessed with catching Villanelle (Comer), a mercurial, talented assassin who is living the sexy, action-filled life Eve dreams of.

Waller-Bridge serves as lead writer and executive producer on the series, with Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris as executive producers. Colin Wratten produced and Oh served as associate producer on the series. Endeavor Content/IMG, the scripted TV and film financing, development and sales division of the Endeavor talent agency, financed and produced Killing Eve and is handling global sales.



