HBO Europe's Isabel Coixet-Created 'Foodie Love' Casts Leads

The eight-part series begins filming next week in Spain.

Rising Spanish star Laia Costa and Argentinean actor-director Guillermo Pfening have been cast in Isabel Coixet’s eight-part half-hour series Foodie Love for HBO Europe.

The two will star in the tale of a pair of thirty-somethings who meet through a food lover app and embark on a relationship despite past scars. Over the course of several dates, they discover where their tastes overlap and whether their passion for food, and shared distaste for foodie pretension, is enough to spark true love.

The series starts shooting next week in restaurants, bars and cafes across Barcelona, France, Rome and Tokyo.

Costa, who plays a 33-year-old brainy book editor, was the first foreign actress to win a Lola award for her role in German film Victoria in 2015, for which she was also nominated as the best European actress at the European Film Awards and won a Gaudi Award from the Catalan Academy of Cinema. In 2017, she was nominated as a BAFTA EE Rising Star. She also appeared in Dan Fogelman’s Life Itself and opposite Nicholas Hoult in Newness.

Playing a successful but naïve mathematician, Pfening is known internationally for his role in Nobody Looks at Us, which won him a best actor prize at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2017 and in Argentina for his roles on popular television series.

Foodie Love is written and directed by Spain’s Isabel Coixet (Elisa & Marcela), who also produces through her Miss Wasabi Films banner.

The series will premiere day-and-date across HBO Europe territories. Other upcoming productions from HBO Europe include Beforeigners (Norway), Patria (Spain), The Sleepers (Czech Republic), Beartown (Norway), 30 Coins (Spain), Gösta (Sweden), Wataha III (Poland) and Umbre III (Romania).