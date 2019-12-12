Sundance: HBO Films Nabs Russian LGBTQ Doc 'Welcome to Chechnya'

'Welcome to Chechnya' will debut June 2020 on HBO.

Ahead of its Sundance debut, HBO Films has picked up the North American television and streaming rights to feature doc Welcome to Chechnya.

Oscar-nominated director David France (How to Survive a Plague) is behind the feature that shadows a group of brave activists risking their lives to confront the ongoing anti-LGBTQ persecution in the repressive and closed Russian republic of Chechnya.

In the present-day Russian republic of Chechnya, gay and transgender citizens are targeted as part of a deadly “cleansing” campaign. This revealing film chronicles a group of LGBTQ activists as they work undercover and at great personal danger to rescue the victims of this aggression. Through a succession of safe houses and a global underground network of collaborators, the LGBTQ advocates provide victims temporary safety and urgent visa assistance, because fleeing Russia is their only chance for survival.

Welcome to Chechnya will have its world premiere in the U.S. Documentary Competition section of the fest, after which it will debut in June 2020 on HBO.

Alice Henty, Joy A. Tomchin, Askold Kurov and David France produced the movie. The deal was negotiated by Submarine on behalf of the filmmakers.