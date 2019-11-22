Clio Entertainment Awards Honor Diane Warren, HBO, FX Networks and Microsoft

The marketing awards honored excellence in creative advertising at the Dolby Theater Thursday night.

Diane Warren, HBO, FX and more honorees celebrated the best in advertising, gaming, streaming and more at Thursday night’s Clio Entertainment awards ceremony, hosted by actor and comedian Craig Robinson.

The Clio Awards reward creativity in advertising. Thursday's awards focused on the entertainment division, awarding advertising excellence in areas such as games, home entertainment, television/streaming and theatrical. The jurors for the night included Ethan Adelman from FX Networks, Pia Chaozon from Netflix and John Fu from Lionsgate.

In the television/streaming category, HBO won three Grand Awards for the “For the Throne” marketing campaign for Game of Thrones, which included the sacrificing of Bud Light’s iconic “Bud Knight” during a Super Bowl commercial and a “Bleed for the Throne” blood drive, where more than 325,000 people donated blood to the American Red Cross.

FX Networks won two Grand Awards for an AHS: Apocalypse promo. The network also took home nods for its work on the show Legion, which showcased bright, psychedelia-influenced visuals. Microsoft won big for innovation and public relations within the games category, with an emotional clip featuring how the company created their Xbox products to be more inclusive of the disabled community.

“I truly believe we are all better when we get together and we learn from each other; [When] we draw inspiration from one another and build connections that don’t take place behind our screens,” said Ashley Falls, the director of Clio Entertainment.

The Clio Entertainment awards also highlighted Diane Warren, a 10-time Oscar nominee and Grammy-winning songwriter. Warren has collaborated with Cher, Aretha Franklin, Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber and most recently Chrissy Metz for the film Breakthrough. Metz performed a live rendition of the song at the ceremony.

“Can I just say, I’d like to thank the Academy,” Warren, a ten-time Oscar nominee, joked with the crowd during her acceptance speech.