HBO: Movies Leaving in June

3:56 PM PDT 5/29/2020 by Trilby Beresford

'Les Miserables,' 'I Love You Phillip Morris'

This June, HBO prepares to say goodbye to a collection of films.

The end of the month will see the disappearance of Martin Scorsese's 2010 mystery-thriller Shutter Island, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo. Tentpole films such as Hellboy (the 2019 version starring David Harbour and Milla Jovovich) and Steven Spielberg's Empire of the Sun will also be leaving, along with James Cameron's The Abyss

Jordan Peele's Us is on the way out, as well as another film in the same genre, Unfriended: Dark Web, a sequel to the 2014 horror film Unfriended set in an online chat room.

James Foley's 1992 drama Glengarry Glen Ross, starring Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon and Alec Baldwin, will depart HBO along with the 1974 version of Great Expectations. 

On the lighter side of things, comedies like An Ideal Husband, Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, Spanglish and The Beverly Hillbillies are on their way out. Jim Carrey-starrer I Love You Phillip Morris, a black comedy based on the life of con artist Steven Jay Russell, will also depart.

Musical films leaving the platform include Tom Hooper's Les Miserables, starring Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe and Anne Hathaway. 

Take a look below at a complete list of movies leaving HBO in June. 

Leaving June 30

The Abyss
Akeelah and the Bee 
American Wedding 
An Ideal Husband 
Arthur 
Asylum 
The Beverly Hillbillies
The Big Green
Blindspotting 
Bye Bye, Love 
Empire of the Sun 
Glengarry Glen Ross 
Grandma’s Boy 
Great Expectations 
A Handful of Dust
Head Full of Honey 
Heaven & Earth 
Hellboy 
The Hoax
I Love You Phillip Morris 
Indignation 
Jiminy Glick in Lalawood 
Jobs 
Johnny English 
Keeping Up with the Steins
Kin 
Les Miserables 
Life on the Line 
Little 
Little Boy 
Madison 
The Manchurian Candidate
The Mighty Ducks
The Odd Couple II  
Open Range 
The Ringer
Seventh Son 
Shutter Island 
Spanglish 
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies 
The Thing About My Folks
Thirteen Days 
Unfriended: Dark Web 
Us
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit 