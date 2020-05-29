MOVIES HBO: Movies Leaving in June 3:56 PM PDT 5/29/2020 by Trilby Beresford FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Universal Pictures/Photofest;Consolidated Pictures Group/Photofest 'Les Miserables,' 'I Love You Phillip Morris' Take a look at the movies that will disappear from the premium outlet next month. This June, HBO prepares to say goodbye to a collection of films. The end of the month will see the disappearance of Martin Scorsese's 2010 mystery-thriller Shutter Island, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo. Tentpole films such as Hellboy (the 2019 version starring David Harbour and Milla Jovovich) and Steven Spielberg's Empire of the Sun will also be leaving, along with James Cameron's The Abyss. Jordan Peele's Us is on the way out, as well as another film in the same genre, Unfriended: Dark Web, a sequel to the 2014 horror film Unfriended set in an online chat room. James Foley's 1992 drama Glengarry Glen Ross, starring Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon and Alec Baldwin, will depart HBO along with the 1974 version of Great Expectations. On the lighter side of things, comedies like An Ideal Husband, Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, Spanglish and The Beverly Hillbillies are on their way out. Jim Carrey-starrer I Love You Phillip Morris, a black comedy based on the life of con artist Steven Jay Russell, will also depart. Musical films leaving the platform include Tom Hooper's Les Miserables, starring Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe and Anne Hathaway. Take a look below at a complete list of movies leaving HBO in June. Leaving June 30 The Abyss Akeelah and the Bee American Wedding An Ideal Husband Arthur Asylum The Beverly Hillbillies The Big Green Blindspotting Bye Bye, Love Empire of the Sun Glengarry Glen Ross Grandma’s Boy Great Expectations A Handful of Dust Head Full of Honey Heaven & Earth Hellboy The Hoax I Love You Phillip Morris Indignation Jiminy Glick in Lalawood Jobs Johnny English Keeping Up with the Steins Kin Les Miserables Life on the Line Little Little Boy Madison The Manchurian Candidate The Mighty Ducks The Odd Couple II Open Range The Ringer Seventh Son Shutter Island Spanglish Teen Titans Go! To the Movies The Thing About My Folks Thirteen Days Unfriended: Dark Web Us Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Trilby Beresford Trilby.Beresford@THR.COM trilbyberesford