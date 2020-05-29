HBO: Movies Leaving in June

Take a look at the movies that will disappear from the premium outlet next month.

This June, HBO prepares to say goodbye to a collection of films.

The end of the month will see the disappearance of Martin Scorsese's 2010 mystery-thriller Shutter Island, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo. Tentpole films such as Hellboy (the 2019 version starring David Harbour and Milla Jovovich) and Steven Spielberg's Empire of the Sun will also be leaving, along with James Cameron's The Abyss.

Jordan Peele's Us is on the way out, as well as another film in the same genre, Unfriended: Dark Web, a sequel to the 2014 horror film Unfriended set in an online chat room.

James Foley's 1992 drama Glengarry Glen Ross, starring Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon and Alec Baldwin, will depart HBO along with the 1974 version of Great Expectations.

On the lighter side of things, comedies like An Ideal Husband, Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, Spanglish and The Beverly Hillbillies are on their way out. Jim Carrey-starrer I Love You Phillip Morris, a black comedy based on the life of con artist Steven Jay Russell, will also depart.

Musical films leaving the platform include Tom Hooper's Les Miserables, starring Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe and Anne Hathaway.

Take a look below at a complete list of movies leaving HBO in June.

Leaving June 30

The Abyss

Akeelah and the Bee

American Wedding

An Ideal Husband

Arthur

Asylum

The Beverly Hillbillies

The Big Green

Blindspotting

Bye Bye, Love

Empire of the Sun

Glengarry Glen Ross

Grandma’s Boy

Great Expectations

A Handful of Dust

Head Full of Honey

Heaven & Earth

Hellboy

The Hoax

I Love You Phillip Morris

Indignation

Jiminy Glick in Lalawood

Jobs

Johnny English

Keeping Up with the Steins

Kin

Les Miserables

Life on the Line

Little

Little Boy

Madison

The Manchurian Candidate

The Mighty Ducks

The Odd Couple II

Open Range

The Ringer

Seventh Son

Shutter Island

Spanglish

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

The Thing About My Folks

Thirteen Days

Unfriended: Dark Web

Us

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit