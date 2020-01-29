HBO Max Adapting K-Pop YA Novel 'I’ll Be The One' With Nahnatchka Khan to Produce

Khan is also eyeing the project to direct.

Upcoming young adult novel I'll Be the One is being developed as a feature by HBO Max, with Nahnatchka Khan set to produce with an eye to direct.

The soon-to-be launched streamer won a five-studio bidding war for the rights.

Author Lyla Lee’s wrote the novel that follows 6-year-old Skye Shin — a bi-sexual, Korean-American girl — as she pursues her dreams as a participant on reality TV singing and dancing competition “K-Pop Shining Star.” With the help of her new friends and her crush, world famous model Henry Cho, Skye faces the industry’s old-fashioned beauty standards head on, setting her sights on becoming a K-pop star - one the world has never seen before.

Emmy nominated, Korean-American writer Colleen McGuinness (Ramy, 30 Rock) will adapt the novel, which will be published by Katherine Tegen Books (HarperCollins) in North America in summer 2020.

The project hails from Anonymous Content where Kevin Cotter and Aevitas Creative's Allison Warren brought the project to Anonymous Content under Aevitas’ first look deal with the Anonymous.

Anonymous partner Joy Gorman Wettels is set to produce, along with Kahn and her Fierce Baby’s head of film Chloe Yellin. Aevitas's Todd Shuster and Penny Moore will also produce and executive producer, respectively.

I'll Be the One join a feature film slate at HBO Max that includes an adaptation of UNpregnant, starring Five Feet Apart star Haley Lu Richardson and Euphoria breakout Barbie Ferreira.