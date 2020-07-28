HBO Max: Movies Leaving in August

'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,' 'Magic Mike' and 'You've Got Mail'

Take a look at the movies that will disappear from the premium outlet next month.

This August, HBO Max prepares to say goodbye to a number of films.

Among the tentpole titles, all the Harry Potter movies will be departing along with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie-starrer Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Gus Van Sant's Good Will Hunting, written by and starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, will also leave HBO Max, along with Clint Eastwood's Mystic River.

Rom-coms leaving the platform include How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and You've Got Mail, as well as Love Actually and Along Came Polly. Comedic hit Dumb & Dumber, featuring Jim Carrey and Jeff Bridges, is also departing.

Channing Tatum-starrer Magic Mike, directed by Steven Soderbergh, will also leave the streamer at the end of the month.

Quentin Tarantino's action films Kill Bill (Volumes 1 and 2) will bow out, as will John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Animated films leaving HBO Max include Megamind, Monsters vs. Aliens and Tim Burton's Corpse Bride.

Read on for a complete list of movies that will disappear from the premium outlet next month.

Leaving Aug. 25

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone



Leaving Aug. 28

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Director's Cut) (HBO)



Leaving Aug. 31

Adam's Rib

Along Came Polly (HBO)

Cabaret

Dumb & Dumber

Full Metal Jacket

42nd Street

Good Will Hunting

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (HBO)

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (HBO)

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

Love Actually (HBO)

Magic Mike

Megamind

Misery

Monsters Vs. Aliens

Mystic River

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Pee-wee's Big Adventure

A Perfect World

Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird

The Adjustment Bureau (HBO)

The Spongebob Squarepants Movie (HBO)

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

Unforgiven

Veronica Mars

You've Got Mail