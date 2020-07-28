MOVIES

HBO Max: Movies Leaving in August

9:03 PM PDT 7/28/2020 by Trilby Beresford

Photofest
'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,' 'Magic Mike' and 'You've Got Mail'

Take a look at the movies that will disappear from the premium outlet next month.

This August, HBO Max prepares to say goodbye to a number of films.

Among the tentpole titles, all the Harry Potter movies will be departing along with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie-starrer Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Gus Van Sant's Good Will Hunting, written by and starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, will also leave HBO Max, along with Clint Eastwood's Mystic River.

Rom-coms leaving the platform include How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and You've Got Mail, as well as Love Actually and Along Came Polly. Comedic hit Dumb & Dumber, featuring Jim Carrey and Jeff Bridges, is also departing.

Channing Tatum-starrer Magic Mike, directed by Steven Soderberghwill also leave the streamer at the end of the month.

Quentin Tarantino's action films Kill Bill (Volumes 1 and 2) will bow out, as will John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Animated films leaving HBO Max include Megamind, Monsters vs. Aliens and Tim Burton's Corpse Bride.

Read on for a complete list of movies that will disappear from the premium outlet next month.

Leaving Aug. 25

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
 
Leaving Aug. 28

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Director's Cut) (HBO)
 
Leaving Aug. 31

Adam's Rib
Along Came Polly (HBO)
Cabaret
Dumb & Dumber
Full Metal Jacket
42nd Street
Good Will Hunting
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (HBO)
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (HBO)
Kill Bill: Volume 1
Kill Bill: Volume 2
Love Actually (HBO)
Magic Mike
Megamind
Misery
Monsters Vs. Aliens
Mystic River
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Pee-wee's Big Adventure
A Perfect World
Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird
The Adjustment Bureau (HBO)
The Spongebob Squarepants Movie (HBO)
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
Unforgiven
Veronica Mars
You've Got Mail