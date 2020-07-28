MOVIES HBO Max: Movies Leaving in August 9:03 PM PDT 7/28/2020 by Trilby Beresford FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Photofest 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,' 'Magic Mike' and 'You've Got Mail' Take a look at the movies that will disappear from the premium outlet next month. This August, HBO Max prepares to say goodbye to a number of films. Among the tentpole titles, all the Harry Potter movies will be departing along with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie-starrer Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Gus Van Sant's Good Will Hunting, written by and starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, will also leave HBO Max, along with Clint Eastwood's Mystic River. Rom-coms leaving the platform include How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and You've Got Mail, as well as Love Actually and Along Came Polly. Comedic hit Dumb & Dumber, featuring Jim Carrey and Jeff Bridges, is also departing. Channing Tatum-starrer Magic Mike, directed by Steven Soderbergh, will also leave the streamer at the end of the month. Quentin Tarantino's action films Kill Bill (Volumes 1 and 2) will bow out, as will John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Animated films leaving HBO Max include Megamind, Monsters vs. Aliens and Tim Burton's Corpse Bride. Read on for a complete list of movies that will disappear from the premium outlet next month. Leaving Aug. 25 Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone Leaving Aug. 28 Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Director's Cut) (HBO) Leaving Aug. 31 Adam's Rib Along Came Polly (HBO) Cabaret Dumb & Dumber Full Metal Jacket 42nd Street Good Will Hunting How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (HBO) John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (HBO) Kill Bill: Volume 1 Kill Bill: Volume 2 Love Actually (HBO) Magic Mike Megamind Misery Monsters Vs. Aliens Mystic River National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Pee-wee's Big Adventure A Perfect World Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird The Adjustment Bureau (HBO) The Spongebob Squarepants Movie (HBO) Tim Burton's Corpse Bride Unforgiven Veronica Mars You've Got Mail FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Trilby Beresford Trilby.Beresford@THR.COM trilbyberesford