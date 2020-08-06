HBO Max Competition Series 'Haute Dog' Wraps Production Amid COVID-19 (Exclusive)

The unscripted comedy show, from producers Jax Media, completed its four-week-long shoot in California with zero positive test results.

HBO Max has wrapped one of its first productions during the pandemic.

Upcoming dog-grooming competition series Haute Dog has completed its four-week-long shoot in Simi Valley, California. The project, from producers Jax Media, followed full union guidelines and COVID protocols, and made it to the finish line with zero positive test results from cast, crew and producers.

"Jax is incredibly proud to be one of the first shows back in what are challenging times for everyone," says Jax Media’s Brooke Posch. "It’s a testament to the cast and crew that we produced such a brilliant series in a safe and controlled environment. We’re excited to see it come to life and give these dogs their moment."

The 12-episode, half-hour series features three dog groomers facing off in a full head-to-tail creative competition showcasing all manner of canine breeds. Haute Dog is inspired by social platforms and coffee table book groomer Jess Rona, who leads a judging panel on the show. The series, which is ran by Abi McCarthy, also features commentary from celebrity guests.

Haute Dog is executive produced by Jax Media’s Tony Hernandez, Séamus Murphy-Mitchell and Posch, along with Nicolle Yaron of Making It and Rona. Michael Miller, a co-exec producer and the exec in charge of production, worked closely with Mark Weissman, executive vp of production at HBO Max, and Brett Boydstun, senior vp of production of HBO Max, to insure safety protocols were met and maintained.

The production has wrapped just as many studios and producers are attempting to re-start filming. Tyler Perry has been in production on his BET series at his own studio compound in Atlanta, while select shows and films such as The Bold and the Beautiful and the Michael Bay-produced Songbird have been shooting in Los Angeles. FilmLA has noted that filming has been off to a slow start in the region, though larger studio productions aren't expected to get going in September.

Of course, several productions have run into issues with testing along the way, including Bold and the Beautiful and The Good Doctor, which shut down pre-production in Vancouver, Canada, in the wake of a dispute between studio Sony Pictures Television and the local unions in British Columbia over on-set testing. Negotiations between the guilds and the studios — both in Canada and in the U.S. — are ongoing.