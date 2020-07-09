HBO Max to Develop Film Adaptation of Novel 'When Katie Met Cassidy'

Camille Perri will write the screenplay based on her romantic comedy and "celebratory queer love story."

HBO Max, under its WarnerMax movie label, will develop a film adaptation of romantic comedy novel When Katie Met Cassidy by Camille Perri.

Perri will adapt her novel into a screenplay. Ben Pugh and Charlie Morrison will produce for 42, the Los Angeles- and London-based management and production company. Claudia Shin will executive produce.

The story focuses on Katie Daniels, a successful 28-year-old lawyer living in New York who gets dumped by her fiancé Paul, leaving her lost and devastated. Her life is turned upside down when she meets Cassidy Price, a sexy and self-assured woman. Their undeniable connection makes each of them question everything they thought they knew about sex and love.

"I'm thrilled to be working with 42 and HBO Max to bring this celebratory queer love story to a mainstream audience," said Perri. "At a time when popular culture has begun to embrace women taking charge of their sexuality and gender roles, I envision this film capturing the hearts and minds of straight and queer viewers alike.”

The novel followed Perri's debut The Assistants, which tackled the subject of wealth inequality and corporate greed. Perri was previously a books editor at Cosmopolitan and Esquire, as well as a ghostwriter of young adult novels.

Perri is repped by CAA and Kerry Sparks of Levine Greenberg Rostan Literary Agency.

On the production side, 42 has a multi-year first-look development, financing and production deal for feature films with Netflix. As part of this deal, the company is currently in production on Adam Randall’s Night Teeth and in post-production on Outside the Wire, starring Anthony Mackie.

The company released Military Wives, starring Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan, in the U.K. earlier this year. Next up is Cold War thriller The Courier with Benedict Cumberbatch and Rachel Brosnahan, which world premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and will be released in the U.S. and UK in August.