HBO Max Exec Sandra Dewey Named to Banff Board of Directors (Exclusive)

The Banff World Media Festival also welcomes Corus Entertainment content boss Colin Bohm into its boardroom.

With streaming-era competition increasingly upending traditional TV channel surfing, the Banff World Media Festival has named Sandra Dewey, president of business operations and productions at HBO Max, to its board of directors.

Dewey, who also oversees the business side of TNT, TBS and truTV in addition to WarnerMedia's upcoming streaming platform, joins a Banff boardroom until now mostly dominated by traditional TV distributors and content makers. The Canadian media festival is also adding to its boardroom Colin Bohm, executive vp of content and corporate strategy at Corus Entertainment, the Canadian broadcaster.

Dewey welcomed joining Banff as a director to continue an industry dialogue about a fast-changing entertainment landscape. "It’s a privilege to be on the Banff board and to have this opportunity to discuss the most important issues arising around television, film and streaming within a thoughtful, dynamic and beautiful think tank-style environment," she said in a statement.

"Sandra is uniquely positioned as one of the industry’s most senior leaders in both the linear and streaming spaces," Banff executive director Jenn Kuzmyk added in her own statement.

Banff last year opened with a keynote address by Dreamworks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg as he pitched his upcoming shortform video venture Quibi to festival delegates.

The Banff World Media Festival's 2020 edition is set to run from June 14 to 17 in the seclusion of the Canadian Rockies.