Ex-Hulu Executive Johannes Larcher Named Head of HBO Max International

He will join the firm in August and report to Gerhard Zeiler.

AT&T's WarnerMedia has tapped former Hulu executive Johannes Larcher to oversee the global rollout of its HBO Max streaming service.

Larcher will join the firm in August as head of HBO Max International, reporting to Gerhard Zeiler, chief revenue officer of WarnerMedia and president of WarnerMedia International Networks. He has overseen Arabic language streamer Shahid VIP in his current role as managing director, digital at Dubai-based Middle Eastern media firm MBC Group.

His first focus will be the planned launch of HBO Max in Latin America next year. At Hulu, Larcher served as senior vp of international between 2009 and 2013.

Said Zeiler: "I got to know Johannes as a passionate entrepreneur. His leadership skills, together with his strong direct-to-consumer and digital experience, international business foundations and tech expertise give him the perfect background to drive the growth of HBO Max beyond the United States."

And Larcher said: "Living at the crossroads of digital technology and content, I’m thrilled to help create unforgettable entertainment experiences for consumers in international markets and make HBO Max an indispensable streaming service around the world."

From 2016 to 2018, Larcher was co-founder and CEO of SubVRsive in Austin, a WPP-funded virtual and augmented reality studio. At Hulu, he led the launch and initial growth phase of Hulu Japan.

Before that, he was president and CEO of online video education start-up Academy123, which was sold to Discovery. He als served as general manager, international at paid search firm Overture Services until its acquisition by Yahoo! in 2003. Larcher started his career in 1995 at McKinsey in L.A., where he served media, entertainment and technology clients. He holds a Master of Arts from the University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna, Austria, and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.