HBO Max: Movies Leaving in July

Take a look at the movies that will disappear from the premium outlet next month.

This July, HBO Max prepares to say goodbye to a number of films.

Toward the beginning of the month, worldwide hit Crazy Rich Asians will depart the WarnerMedia streaming platform, as will, later in the month, rom-com When Harry Met Sally and the 1985 childhood classic The Goonies, starring a very young Josh Brolin.

Tentpole films such as the original Final Destination movie, X-Men and both the 1967 and 2006 versions of Casino Royale will be leaving HBO. Continuing the James Bond thread, Quantum of Solace is departing.

For musical fans, the 1988 and 2007 adaptations of Hairspray — the latter starring Zac Efron — are also on their way out. The 1984 children's film The Neverending Story will bow out, along with animated films Happy Feet and The Polar Express.

Kimberly Peirce's Oscar-winning drama Boys Don't Cry, Michael Moore's documentary Bowling for Columbine and the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer Blood Diamond will also leave the platform.

Take a look at the complete list of movies leaving HBO Max in July, below.

Leaving July 5

Crazy Rich Asians

The Nun (HBO)

Leaving July 7

The Defiant Ones (HBO)

Leaving July 30

Blindspotting

Leaving July 31

Analyze This

Aquamarine (HBO)

Blood Diamond

Bowling For Columbine (HBO)

Boys Don't Cry (HBO)

Casino Royale, 1967 (HBO)

Casino Royale, 2006 (HBO)

A Christmas Story

Crimson Peak (HBO)

Final Destination

For Love Of The Game (HBO)

Friday the 13th

The Goonies

Hairspray (Musical Remake)

Hairspray

Happy Feet

The Honeymooners (HBO)

Intolerable Cruelty (HBO)

The Island (HBO)

King Arthur (Director's Cut) (HBO)

Long Shot (HBO)

Look Away (HBO)

Mamartuile (HBO)

Man Of The House (HBO)

The Merchant Of Venice (HBO)

Mildred Pierce

The Neverending Story

Now, Voyager

Once Upon A Crime (HBO)

Pet Sematary

The Polar Express

Presumed Innocent

Pride and Prejudice

The Predator (HBO)

Quantum Of Solace (HBO)

Recreo (HBO)

Rio (HBO)

Rock The Kasbah (HBO)

Season Of The Witch (HBO)

She's Funny That Way (HBO)

The Sun Is Also A Star (HBO)

The Take (HBO)

TMNT

When Harry Met Sally

X-Men (HBO)