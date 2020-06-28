MOVIES HBO Max: Movies Leaving in July 5:31 PM PDT 6/28/2020 by Trilby Beresford FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Warner Bros./Photofest; New Line/Photofest; Warner Bros./Photofest 'Crazy Rich Asians,' 'Final Destination,' 'The Polar Express' Take a look at the movies that will disappear from the premium outlet next month. This July, HBO Max prepares to say goodbye to a number of films. Toward the beginning of the month, worldwide hit Crazy Rich Asians will depart the WarnerMedia streaming platform, as will, later in the month, rom-com When Harry Met Sally and the 1985 childhood classic The Goonies, starring a very young Josh Brolin. Tentpole films such as the original Final Destination movie, X-Men and both the 1967 and 2006 versions of Casino Royale will be leaving HBO. Continuing the James Bond thread, Quantum of Solace is departing. For musical fans, the 1988 and 2007 adaptations of Hairspray — the latter starring Zac Efron — are also on their way out. The 1984 children's film The Neverending Story will bow out, along with animated films Happy Feet and The Polar Express. Kimberly Peirce's Oscar-winning drama Boys Don't Cry, Michael Moore's documentary Bowling for Columbine and the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer Blood Diamond will also leave the platform. Take a look at the complete list of movies leaving HBO Max in July, below. Leaving July 5 Crazy Rich Asians The Nun (HBO) Leaving July 7 The Defiant Ones (HBO) Leaving July 30 Blindspotting Leaving July 31 Analyze This Aquamarine (HBO) Blood Diamond Bowling For Columbine (HBO) Boys Don't Cry (HBO) Casino Royale, 1967 (HBO) Casino Royale, 2006 (HBO) A Christmas Story Crimson Peak (HBO) Final Destination For Love Of The Game (HBO) Friday the 13th The Goonies Hairspray (Musical Remake) Hairspray Happy Feet The Honeymooners (HBO) Intolerable Cruelty (HBO) The Island (HBO) King Arthur (Director's Cut) (HBO) Long Shot (HBO) Look Away (HBO) Mamartuile (HBO) Man Of The House (HBO) The Merchant Of Venice (HBO) Mildred Pierce The Neverending Story Now, Voyager Once Upon A Crime (HBO) Pet Sematary The Polar Express Presumed Innocent Pride and Prejudice The Predator (HBO) Quantum Of Solace (HBO) Recreo (HBO) Rio (HBO) Rock The Kasbah (HBO) Season Of The Witch (HBO) She's Funny That Way (HBO) The Sun Is Also A Star (HBO) The Take (HBO) TMNT When Harry Met Sally X-Men (HBO) FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Trilby Beresford Trilby.Beresford@THR.COM trilbyberesford