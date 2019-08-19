HBO Max Picks Up Steven Soderbergh Comedy Starring Meryl Streep, Gemma Chan (Exclusive)

Dianne Wiest, Candice Bergen, and Lucas Hedges are also starring in 'Let Them All Talk,' which marks the first pickup for the upcoming streaming service.

HBO Max, the upcoming streaming service from WarnerMedia, is stocking its cupboard with some A-list talent.

Making its first acquisition, HBO Max has picked up Let Them All Talk, an original comedy starring Meryl Streep and Gemma Chan that is being directed by Steven Soderbergh.

Dianne Wiest, Candice Bergen and Lucas Hedges are also starring in the project, whose name is a working title and which quietly began shooting last week in New York.

The filmmakers, including Soderbergh and producer Greg Jacobs, cobbled together the financing themselves, using the self-funded model the duo used to make their runaway hit Magic Mike. HBO Max swooped in preemptively in a competitive environment to pick up the feature project, with Michael Sugar of Sugar 23 and Jamie Feldman brokering the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

MacArthur Fellow and PEN/Faulkner award-winning author Deborah Eisenberg wrote the script that centers on a celebrated author (Streep) who takes a journey on a cruise ship with some old friends (Bergen, Wiest) to have some fun and heal old wounds. Her nephew (Hedges) comes along to wrangle the ladies and finds himself involved with a young literary agent (Chan).

Talk will also shoot on the Queen Mary 2 and in the U.K.

“This is the kind of project where you just say, 'Yes please, sign me up,'” said Sarah Aubrey, head of HBO Max original content, in a statement. “To work with Steven Soderbergh and this all-star cast led by Meryl Streep is thrilling and sets the standard for features at HBO Max.”

HBO Max is due to launch in spring 2020 and is in the process of building a slate as well as a circle of talent as suppliers. Reese Witherspoon and Greg Berlanti have signed production deals for the service.

Talk marks a reunion for Streep and Soderbergh as the pair recently wrapped up drama The Laundromat. The movie, directed by Soderbergh, is due to premiere at the Venice Film Festival before streaming on Netflix.

Chan is the fast-rising actress who starred in AMC’s sci-fi drama Humans and appeared in Crazy Rich Asians and Captain Marvel. She recently nabbed the leading role in Marvel’s latest tentpole hopeful The Eternals.

Two-time Oscar winner Wiest currently appears on CBS’ Life in Pieces and last year co-starred with Clint Eastwood in The Mule.

Bergen recently reprised her character Murphy Brown for a CBS revival and last appeared on the big screen with Diane Keaton and Jane Fonda in The Book Club.

Hedges, nominated for an Oscar for his performance in Manchester by the Sea, will next be seen starring with Shia LaBeouf in Honey Boy, the drama ostensibly based on LaBeouf’s life and scheduled to be released by Amazon in November.

