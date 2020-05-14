HBO Max, Quibi Keynotes Set for Cannes Virtual Film Market

The streaming platforms will also host online panels focused on the streaming sector at the Marché du Film Online, which runs June 22-June 26.

New streaming platforms HBO Max and Quibi have joined Cannes' virtual film market and will host keynotes at the online-only event, which runs June 22-June 26.



The Marché du Film Online announced Thursday that the digital platforms will also hold panels and conversations focused on the streaming market in a new section titled "Meet the Streamers."

WarnerMedia's HBO Max launches May 27. Quibi, the short-form streaming service led by Hollywood veteran Jeffrey Katzenberg and former Hewlett Packard CEO Meg Whitman, had a soft launch in April.

Sandra Dewey, president of productions and business operations for WarnerMedia Entertainment, will hold a keynote during the virtual Marché on "launching HBO Max during an unprecedented time, navigating the evolving streaming landscape and the importance of cultivating and nurturing underrepresented talent." The focus of Quibi's keynote and the participants will be announced at a later date.

As part of the Meet the Streamers lineup, the Marché will host a series of panels including a conversation between Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer of ad-supported VOD platform Tubi and Richard Cooper of media consultancy Ampere Analysis; an indie-streamer panel involving Jaume Ripoll of Spain's Filmin, Olle Agebro from Swedish-based SVOD platform Draken Film and Richard Lorber of Kino Marquee and Kino Lorber; and a fireside chat on the future of global distribution between Jean-Christophe J. Lamontagne of Montreal-based h264 and Kyle Greenberg of New York's Circle Collective.

The Marché du Film Online will host film screenings, online meetings and other events in late June, replacing the traditional Cannes Film Market. The virtual market will run alongside an independent online market organized by U.S. talent agencies and independent production and sales companies.



