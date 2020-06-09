HBO Max Removes Civil War Epic 'Gone With the Wind'

The 1939 film has long been considered controversial for its depiction of Black people and its overly positive view of slavery.

Gone With the Wind, the Civil War epic considered a classic of American cinema, has been pulled from HBO Max.

The move comes as media companies reappraise content in light of nationwide protests over police brutality and systemic racism after the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed by Minnesota police. Earlier on Tuesday, Paramount Network cancelled the long-running police reality show Cops.

Long considered controversial for its depiction of Black people and its overly positive view of slavery, Gone With the Wind faced renewed scrutiny after an op-ed by 12 Years A Slave screenwriter John Ridley published in the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday. In the op-ed, Ridley called on HBO Max to "consider removing" Gone With the Wind from its platform as the film had its "own unique problem." "It doesn’t just “fall short” with regard to representation. It is a film that glorifies the antebellum south. It is a film that, when it is not ignoring the horrors of slavery, pauses only to perpetuate some of the most painful stereotypes of people of color," Ridley wrote.

He added: "It is a film that, as part of the narrative of the “Lost Cause,” romanticizes the Confederacy in a way that continues to give legitimacy to the notion that the secessionist movement was something more, or better, or more noble than what it was — a bloody insurrection to maintain the “right” to own, sell and buy human beings."

Released in 1939, the 4-hour long Gone With the Wind told the love story of southern aristocrats Scarlett O'Hara and Rhett Butler and starred Vivien Leigh, Clark Gable, Hattie McDaniel and Olivia de Havilland. The film, based on the 1936 best-selling book by Margaret Mitchell, takes place in the American South, on a plantation outside Atlanta in the aftermath of the Civil War. Directed by Victor Fleming it would go on to win eight Oscars at the 12th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress for McDaniel.

The Oscar for McDaniel made her the first Black person to win the award but due to racial segregation at the ceremony she sat separately from her Gone With the Wind co-stars and was made to sit at a table at the back of the room.

