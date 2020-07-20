HBO Max Sets Premiere Date for Female Campaign Reporters Doc

'On the Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries,' the first CNN Films original for the WarnerMedia-backed streamer, will debut August 6.

CNN's top women political reporters are getting their close-up on HBO Max as the WarnerMedia-backed streaming platform rolls out its first CNN Films original.

As the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign gathers pace, HBO Max and CNN Films are set to launch On the Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries on August 6. The documentary about ten women journalists at CNN covering the 2020 presidential campaign is the first of four unscripted projects from CNN Films to stream on HBO Max.

The cinema verite feature from directors Katie Hinman and Toby Oppenheimer follows veteran and first-time CNN political reporters — Dana Bash, Kaitlan Collins, Jessica Dean, Daniella Diaz, Annie Grayer, Kyung Lah, MJ Lee, Abby Phillip, Arlette Saenz, and Jasmine Wright — starting with the days before the Iowa caucuses last winter.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with CNN Films to showcase these fearless and impressive female journalists as they navigate the unpredictability of life on the road during the unprecedented 2020 presidential primary,” Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. On the Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries as it profiles ten top women political reporters at CNN will show them juggling the responsibilities of their campaign coverage on the road with the families they left behind at home.

"Katie Hinman and Toby Oppenheimer have made a remarkable film that offers a unique and compelling experience for the viewer, delivering on our goal to make high quality documentaries for HBO Max," Amy Entelis, executive vice president for talent and content development for CNN Worldwide, added in her own statement.

Besides CNN, the HBO Max subscription platform is also home for content from elsewhere within the WarnerMedia portfolio, including TBS, TNT and HBO. HBO Max's first slate of programming from CNN includes the docuseries Heaven's Gate and Generation Hustle, from Alex Gibney's Jigsaw Productions, and CNN Films offerings The Scoop and Persona.

On the Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries is an HBO Max original documentary produced by CNN Films and executive produced by Entelis, Hinman, Oppenheimer and Courtney Sexton.