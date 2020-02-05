HBO Max, Warner Bros. Unveil New Film Division for Streaming Service

The joint venture will target making eight to 10 smaller budgeted films a year.

Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max have formed a new film label that will focus on releasing eight to 10 mid-budget original movies per year via the company's new streaming service.

The creation of Warner Max was announced today by Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO of Warner Bros. chairman-CEO and Warner Media Entertainment and direct-to-consumer chairman Robert Greenblatt.

This joint venture will be overseen by HBO Max chief content officer Kevin Reilly and Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich, who will share greenlight responsibility. The duo will work in collaboration with senior top film studio executive Carolyn Blackwood, Emmerich's No. 2 and HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey.

Jessie Henderson, who was recently named HBO Max's executive vp of original feature films, will expand her role to serve as the day-to-day head of the label and liaison between HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures. She'll report to Aubrey and Blackwood.

The joint venture won't preclude Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line from releasing midbudget fare theatrically.

The first Warner Max titles will premiere on the service in 2020, and Warner Bros. will be responsible for distribution of these titles in all other media and territories beyond the HBO Max SVOD window.

