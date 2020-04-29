MOVIES HBO: Movies Leaving in May 9:19 PM PDT 4/29/2020 by Trilby Beresford FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Photofest 'Big,' 'Isn't It Romantic,' 'Happy Death Day' Take a look at the movies that will disappear from the premium outlet next month. While HBO is gearing up to welcome a slate of new content in May, the streaming service is saying goodbye to a host of movies. James Cameron's 1994 action-comedy True Lies starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Penny Marshall's Big with Tom Hanks are among the titles leaving the platform, along with the Liam Neeson thriller Unknown. There are plenty of comedies making their departure, from Wes Anderson's The Darjeeling Limited to the Rebel Wilson-starrer Isn't It Romantic. Indie drama The Station Agent, featuring Peter Dinklage, will also be making its exit along with romantic drama Hope Floats with Sandra Bullock. In the realm of horror, Blumhouse's Happy Death Day and its sequel Happy Death Day 2U will make their exit. Meanwhile, animated children's film series The Land Before Time is leaving, along with both installments in the Agent Cody Banks franchise. Take a look below at the complete list of movies leaving in May. Leaving May 14 Pan Leaving May 31 A Thousand Words Agent Cody Banks Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London Bad Girls (Extended Version) Bark Ranger Being Julia Big Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (Extended Version) Cedar Rapids Closer Cold Pursuit The Condemned The Condemned 2 The Darjeeling Limited Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules Down to You Far from Home: The Adventures of Yellow Dog Five Fingers Greta Grosse Pointe Blank Happy Death Day Happy Death Day 2U Hope Floats Isn’t It Romantic Jingle All the Way (Director’s Cut) The Land Before Time The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure The Land Before Time III: The Time of Great Giving The Land Before Time IV: The Journey Through the Mists The Land Before Time V: The Mysterious Island The Land Before Time VI: The Secret of Saurus Rock The Land Before Time VII: The Big Freeze The Land Before Time IX: Journey to Big Water The Land Before Time X: The Great Longneck Migration My Dog Skip Nine Months Red Eye Red Riding Hood (Extended Version) Reversal of Fortune Rise of the Planet of the Apes Sucker Punch (Extended Version) The Station Agent The Town (Extended Version) True Lies Unknown FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Trilby Beresford Trilby.Beresford@THR.COM trilbyberesford