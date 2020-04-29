HBO: Movies Leaving in May

Take a look at the movies that will disappear from the premium outlet next month.

While HBO is gearing up to welcome a slate of new content in May, the streaming service is saying goodbye to a host of movies.

James Cameron's 1994 action-comedy True Lies starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Penny Marshall's Big with Tom Hanks are among the titles leaving the platform, along with the Liam Neeson thriller Unknown.

There are plenty of comedies making their departure, from Wes Anderson's The Darjeeling Limited to the Rebel Wilson-starrer Isn't It Romantic. Indie drama The Station Agent, featuring Peter Dinklage, will also be making its exit along with romantic drama Hope Floats with Sandra Bullock.

In the realm of horror, Blumhouse's Happy Death Day and its sequel Happy Death Day 2U will make their exit. Meanwhile, animated children's film series The Land Before Time is leaving, along with both installments in the Agent Cody Banks franchise.

Take a look below at the complete list of movies leaving in May.

Leaving May 14

Pan

Leaving May 31

A Thousand Words

Agent Cody Banks

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London

Bad Girls (Extended Version)

Bark Ranger

Being Julia

Big

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (Extended Version)

Cedar Rapids

Closer

Cold Pursuit

The Condemned

The Condemned 2

The Darjeeling Limited

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Down to You

Far from Home: The Adventures of Yellow Dog

Five Fingers

Greta

Grosse Pointe Blank

Happy Death Day

Happy Death Day 2U

Hope Floats

Isn’t It Romantic

Jingle All the Way (Director’s Cut)

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time III: The Time of Great Giving

The Land Before Time IV: The Journey Through the Mists

The Land Before Time V: The Mysterious Island

The Land Before Time VI: The Secret of Saurus Rock

The Land Before Time VII: The Big Freeze

The Land Before Time IX: Journey to Big Water

The Land Before Time X: The Great Longneck Migration

My Dog Skip

Nine Months

Red Eye

Red Riding Hood (Extended Version)

Reversal of Fortune

Rise of the Planet of the Apes

Sucker Punch (Extended Version)

The Station Agent

The Town (Extended Version)

True Lies

Unknown