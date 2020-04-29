MOVIES

HBO: Movies Leaving in May

9:19 PM PDT 4/29/2020 by Trilby Beresford

Photofest
'Big,' 'Isn't It Romantic,' 'Happy Death Day'

Take a look at the movies that will disappear from the premium outlet next month.

While HBO is gearing up to welcome a slate of new content in May, the streaming service is saying goodbye to a host of movies. 

James Cameron's 1994 action-comedy True Lies starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Penny Marshall's Big with Tom Hanks are among the titles leaving the platform, along with the Liam Neeson thriller Unknown

There are plenty of comedies making their departure, from Wes Anderson's The Darjeeling Limited to the Rebel Wilson-starrer Isn't It Romantic. Indie drama The Station Agent, featuring Peter Dinklage, will also be making its exit along with romantic drama Hope Floats with Sandra Bullock.

In the realm of horror, Blumhouse's Happy Death Day and its sequel Happy Death Day 2U will make their exit. Meanwhile, animated children's film series The Land Before Time is leaving, along with both installments in the Agent Cody Banks franchise.

Take a look below at the complete list of movies leaving in May.

Leaving May 14

Pan

Leaving May 31

A Thousand Words
Agent Cody Banks
Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London
Bad Girls (Extended Version)
Bark Ranger
Being Julia
Big
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (Extended Version)
Cedar Rapids
Closer
Cold Pursuit
The Condemned
The Condemned 2
The Darjeeling Limited
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
Down to You
Far from Home: The Adventures of Yellow Dog
Five Fingers
Greta
Grosse Pointe Blank
Happy Death Day
Happy Death Day 2U
Hope Floats
Isn’t It Romantic
Jingle All the Way (Director’s Cut)
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Land Before Time III: The Time of Great Giving
The Land Before Time IV: The Journey Through the Mists
The Land Before Time V: The Mysterious Island
The Land Before Time VI: The Secret of Saurus Rock
The Land Before Time VII: The Big Freeze
The Land Before Time IX: Journey to Big Water
The Land Before Time X: The Great Longneck Migration
My Dog Skip
Nine Months
Red Eye
Red Riding Hood (Extended Version)
Reversal of Fortune
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Sucker Punch (Extended Version)
The Station Agent
The Town (Extended Version)
True Lies
Unknown