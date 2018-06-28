HBO Nordic Greenlights Norwegian Sci-Fi Series From 'Lilyhammer' Creators

'Beforeigners' imagines an event that brings back people from Norway's past — from the stone age to the vikings to the 19th century — with no memory of what has happened.

HBO Nordic has greenlit its second original Scandinavian series, giving a season order to Beforeigners, a satirical sci-fi show from the creators of Lilyhammer.

In the series, from Lilyhammer co-creators Anne Bjornstad and Eilif Skodvin, a strange event starts bringing back people from the past, specifically from the Stone Age, the Viking era and the late 19th century. The new arrivals, who have no memory of what has happened, are dubbed "beforeigners."

Krista Kosonen (Blade Runner 2049) stars as Alfhildr, a Viking-age beforeigner who is teamed up with burned-out police officer Lars Haaland (Nicolai Cleve Broch) as part of the police department’s integration program. While investigating the murder of a beforeigner, they begin to unravel a larger conspiracy behind the origin of the mysterious mass arrivals.

Jens Lien, who directed episodes of acclaimed Norwegian drama Occupied, and whose film credits include Jonny Vang and The Bothersome Man, will helm the six-part, 45-minute series, with Rubicon TV producing for HBO. Hanne Palmquist, Steve Matthews and Antony Root will executive produce for HBO.

Beforeigners will premiere exclusively on HBO Nordic and across HBO Europe territories, as well as on HBO Go and Now in the U.S.

Beforeigners is HBO Nordic's second original commission, following the Swedish series Gosta from director Lukas Moodysson (Lilya 4-Ever), which has just wrapped principle photography.



