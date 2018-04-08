HBO Picks Up U.S. Rights to 'The Boy Downstairs,' 'My Friend Dahmer'

'Girls' actress Zosia Mamet stars in the rom-com 'The Boy Downstairs,' while 'My Friend Dahmer' features former Disney Channel star Ross Lynch as future serial killer Jeff Dahmer during his teenage years.

HBO has picked up U.S. rights to two indie features: the romantic comedy The Boy Downstairs, starring former Girls actress Zosia Mamet; and My Friend Dahmer, Marc Meyers' adaptation of John Backderf's graphic novel, which features ex-Disney Channel star Ross Lynch as future serial killer Jeff Dahmer.

FilmRise, which released both titles theatrically in the U.S. and is handling sales of the films, announced the HBO deal at international television market Mip TV, which kicked off Monday in Cannes. Both films will air on HBO later this year.

My Friend Dahmer co-stars Alex Wolff as Backderf, one of Dahmer's high school friends, Anne Heche as Dahmer's mother and Mad Men's Vincent Kartheiser as one of his early infatuations.

The Boy Downstairs, written and directed by Sophie Brooks, co-stars Matthew Shear (The Meyerowitz Stories) as Mamet's ex-boyfriend who moves into the apartment below hers. Both My Friend Dahmer and The Boy Downstairs premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2017. Filmrise bowed My Friend Dahmer theatrically in the U.S. late last year and The Boy Downstairs earlier this year.

