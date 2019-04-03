HBO to Relocate Offices to Culver City

The network's new offices will be a five-story office building designed by Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects, which is part of the 5.2-acre mega project called Ivy Project on Venice Blvd.

HBO is jumping — back — onto the Culver City bandwagon.

On Wednesday, developers behind the $350-million Ivy Station mixed-use development project announced that HBO had agreed to a 15-year lease to occupy a 240,000-square-foot office building at the corner of Venice Blvd. and National Blvd., giving the 5.2-acre mega-project a high-profile anchor tenant.

"HBO is an ideal business anchor for Ivy Station, bringing to the property creative professionals that will enjoy access to public transit, host out of town guests at the hotel, and frequent the shops and restaurants that will populate the ground floor town square-style retail space," said Tom Wulf, Executive Vice President, Lowe which is one of the developers on the project in a statement.

The other developers of Ivy Station — which will include 200 apartments, 50,000 square feet of ground floor retail and restaurant space along with a 148-room boutique hotel — are AECOM-Canyon Partners and Rockwood Capital.

HBO’s office is a five-story office structure designed by Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects. They will be joining Amazon, which is moving into the historic Culver Studios and Apple which announced that they will be taking 128,000 square feet of office space at Lincoln Property Co.’s four-story project at the corner of Washington and National boulevards. HBO was originally eyeing that space but then backed out, allowing Apple to swoop in.

Construction on Ivy Station is scheduled to finish next year with HBO expected to move in from its current digs in Santa Monica in 2021.