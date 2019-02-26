HBO Renews 'Axios' Series for Second Season

The second season of 'Axios on HBO' will include eight episodes and four specials.

HBO announced plans Tuesday for a second season of the documentary series Axios on HBO, which launched last November with four episodes.

The show's second season will include four specials and eight 30-minute episodes, half to air in the spring and half to air in the fall.

"The second season of Axios will feature more breaking news and more interviews with dominant personalities and definitive trends shaping our future," Axios CEO Jim VandeHei said in a prepared statement. "The series will look beyond the news of the day and illuminate and reveal how the collision of industries like tech, business and politics are changing our lives."

The second season of the show will continue to be directed and produced by Matthew O'Neill and Perri Peltz.

Digital and legacy media companies have increasingly been experimenting with linear extensions of their brand, with varying degrees of success. The Vox Media show Explained was picked up for a second series by Netflix but Buzzfeed's show on the same platform was not.

The New York Times is working on a show for FX, streaming on Hulu, called The Weekly, which has not yet been given a launch date this year.

The first season of Axios on HBO drew criticism after star reporter Jonathan Swan wrote on Twitter that he was "excited" to share a clip from the show in which President Trump pledged to end birthright citizenship.