HBO Unveils Spanish Anthology Series 'At Home' From Directors in Isolation

It will feature five scripted shorts shot in the homes of five Spanish filmmakers in isolation.

HBO Europe is tapping into the coronavirus crisis for an innovative new anthology series.

At Home (En Casa) will feature five stories about isolation, born from the unprecedented situation caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic and filmed by five Spanish directors who themselves are isolating. The episodes will be shot in the homes where the filmmakers are confined, with their only collaborators being the people they are isolating with. They have been provided with some basic equipment to create their episodes, including a smartphone.

Leticia Dolera (Perfect Life, Requirements to be a Normal Person), Rodrigo Sorogoyen (Mother, The Candidate, May God Forgive Us), Paula Ortiz (The Bride, Chrysalis), Carlos Marqués-Marcet (The Days to Come, Anchor & Hope, 10,000 km) and Elena Martín (Julia ist) are all set to create and direct an episode each.

At Home, which is scheduled to be made available in Spain in the next few weeks and other HBO Europe territories at a later date, has been created by Warner Bros. Itvp España, in collaboration with Caballo Films, exclusively for HBO Europe. Each episode will be approximately 15 minutes long.

The series will span several genres, including romantic comedy, drama and even fantasy. Through each director's point of view, At Home will pose questions about living through this situation: What would happen if your boyfriend left you the morning the confinement was announced? Could being quarantined at home be a brutally liberating experience? What if isolating with your partner makes you discover they are not who you thought they were? Is it possible to travel in this context without leaving the same room? What would it be like to live this experience in a commune with seven friends?